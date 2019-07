Crews are responding to a pipeline explosion near the DCP Plant on FM 722 in Moore County.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Dumas Fire Department responded to that pipeline explosion.

Officials said the line has been shut down but residual gas is still in the area.

Deputies have closed FM 722 from Stalwitz Rd. to FM 2589. They said the road may be closed for the next several hours.

No injuries were reported.