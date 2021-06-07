Pin-Ups On Tour Hosting Show at Amarillo American Legion Post 54

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Pin-Ups On Tour is a group of entertainers hosting shows across the nation for service members.

They offer this entertainment free to service members, and they’re hosting a show in Amarillo at the American Legion Post 54 on June 3rd.

Julia Reed Nichols, Founder of Pin-Ups On Tour says that tonight’s show is an 18+ show due to the adult humor and mild burlesque dancing, but that these shows are a great way for people to either remember the songs and dances from the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s or to discover them for the first time.

