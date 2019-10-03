Physicians Surgical Hospitals Ranked as one of the Nation’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Modern Healthcare has ranked Physicians Surgical Hospitals, L.L.C. as the nation’s 14th Best Place to Work in Healthcare.

This is Physicians Surgical Hospitals seventh consecutive year to be on the prestigious list.

Those among the Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work list help empower employees to realize their full potential. Winning organizations are chosen based on interviews with leadership and surveys that assess current employees’ satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies, practices, work environment and culture.

“Being named as the nation’s 14th Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a huge honor and achievement,” CEO of Physicians Surgical Hospitals, Todd Greene said. “We are honored to be recognized for our success in cultivating a workplace culture that attracts and retains the area’s best healthcare workers and empowers them to provide the highest quality care available in the region.”