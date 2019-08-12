Physical fitness can help prevent depression & anxiety

Although there is evidence that exercise can boost mental health, scientists know less about whether physical fitness can prevent the onset of mental health conditions

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re feeling down, you may want to hit the gym.

After looking at studies about how fitness interacts with mental health risk, researchers from University College London found that low and medium amounts of fitness levels are associated with a 47 and 23 percent greater risk of common mental health disorders this compared to those with high amounts of fitness levels.

They also found incremental increases in fitness, proportionally decreased the risk of developing a new mental health disorder.

The results of the study were published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.