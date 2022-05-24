UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — At least 16 people, including 14 elementary school students, were killed in a Texas school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. Law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, who Abbott said was an 18-year-old.
An Associated Press photographer captured the scene outside Robb Elementary School off Old Carrizo Road. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported an active shooter situation at 12:15 p.m.
The photos show the law enforcement response outside that afternoon, including medics, local police, district police and the FBI.
Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.