Photos: More violence shakes the US

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Atmos Energy is continuing their tradition of giving back to the community by donating $10,000 towards the construction of Amarillo Habitat for Humanity's 115th home, the final home in the Glenwood Neighborhood. Employees from the Call Center and Atmos Field Services members will be joining us in building this home later this year.

"Atmos Energy is committed to investing in our community from the ground up!" says Michael Gonzales, Atmos Energy Manager Public Affairs. "Partnering with organizations in the Panhandle, like Amarillo Habitat for Humanity helps provide a hand up to our neighbors and assists in offering an affordable housing solution, where the dream of homeownership becomes reality."