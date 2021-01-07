Photo shows Britney Spears’ ex-husband at pro-Trump protest

(NEXSTAR) – Pop star Britney Spear’s former husband Jason Alexander shared a selfie from the pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C., according to multiple reports.
Alexander, a self-described “journalist at conspiracy theories & history,” posted the photo of himself in a Trump “45” beanie with the caption “DC. Millions showed up.”
Alexander’s page includes conspiracy theories about COVID-19, vaccines and the Federal Reserve, among others.
There’s no evidence at this point, however, that he was part of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol.
Alexander, a friend of Spears’ during their childhoods in Kentwood, La., was briefly married to the singer in 2004. The whirlwind nuptials took place on January 03, 2004 after the pair eloped to Las Vegas, but the marriage was annulled on Jan. 5.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- What to know about the new variant of the COVID-19 virus
- Sen. Richard Blumenthal details ‘real fear’ and ‘harrowing experience’
- ‘He was not there to participate in violence:’ Family of Alabama man who died during D.C. unrest releases statement
- See which states have the fastest-rising COVID-19 death tolls
- Fact Check: Without evidence, Texas Attorney General Paxton says ‘antifa’ involved in Capitol riot