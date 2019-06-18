Pharmacist Doug: New Texas Law Restricting the Sale of DM Medications

A new Texas law restricting the sale of common over-the-counter cough medication to minors will go into effect in the fall. Starting in September, customers buying Dextromethorphan will have to show their ID and prove that they are over 18 years of age. Dextromethorphan is commonly seen as DM, for example, Robitussin DM, Mucinex DM, and Delsym.

