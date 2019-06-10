Pharmacist Doug: Macular Carotenoids

Science grows all the time. Nutrition and medical science are no exception. Pharmacist Doug joins us to share new info on the macular degeneration front.

Macular carotenoids are plant nutrients for the eye. Carotenoids are a class of compounds that make your fruits and veggies orange and yellow. Hundreds of carotenoids are found in nature, but only three are found in your eyes. Lutein and the zeaxanthin isomers are the carotenoids that are specifically found in the macular tissue.

New research is suggesting that supplementation improves glare performance, photo stress recovery and increases macular carotenoid density in the eye tissue (macula.) This supplementation was using a supplement because the doses of the Lutein and Zeaxanthin were higher than what you can get from eating a carrot (80 carrots to get the 24mg dose), for example.

Never stop eating those carotenoids in your vegetables even if you take a supplement that contains them because there are other, even yet undiscovered, phytonutrients in those vegetables that are synergistic and imperative.

Do you have a Question for Doug? Email him at mypharmacistdoug@gmail.com or find him on Facebook at Pharmacist Doug.

