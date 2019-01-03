Pharmaceutical Companies Kick Off New Year With Price Hike

Dozens of drugmakers plan to start the new year by increasing prices on hundreds of drugs, researchers report this week.

While the overall average increase was 6.3 percent, the hike could push drug prices up 20 percent higher than in 2018 when its all done, according to an analysis published on Tuesday.

The analysis, by Rx Savings Solutions, shows nearly 40 drugmakers are expected to raise the prices of hundreds of medications this week allergen leads the pack, with drug prices raised by nearly 10 percent on 27 of its products and nearly 5 percent on 24 products.

The drugs receiving increases include Alzheimer's drug Namenda and dry-eye treatment Restasis.