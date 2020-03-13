PGA cancels THE PLAYERS Championship and upcoming PGA tour events

Good Friday morning folks. We're waking up to rain moving into the Texas Panhandle from New Mexico and showers will continue throughout the day. It's going to be a chilly Friday with strong winds from the east so make sure to dress warmly and keep the umbrella with you.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s from morning to afternoon as this system rolls overhead. For our northern counties, a light wintry mix is more of a possibility but impacts to travel look to be low. This afternoon, thunder could be heard to the southwest, along with small hail from some of the stronger cells that develop.

All the precipitation leaves us Saturday as we warm up to the 60s, but then a few more showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday as we cool off a few degrees.

Spring Break begins with unseasonably warm highs in the 70s but the next round of rain comes on St. Patrick's Day as we cool off.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin