COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Monday, Canyon Junior High and Westover Park Junior High

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – United Pharmacy is set to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Canyon Junior High and Westover Park Junior High on Monday (May 24) from 4:30 – 8 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine, approved for ages 12 and over, will be offered at the event, according to Canyon Independent School District. The pharmacy will return on June 14 to administer the 2nd dose at the same campuses, after scheduling those second dose appointment on Monday during the first event.

The clinic will be open to the public. For questions, call the Canyon United Pharmacy at 655-5757 or the Amarillo United Pharmacy on Washington at 373-3341.