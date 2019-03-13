Pets & People Food: Eating Safely

by: Haley Hernandez

Posted: / Updated:

(KPRC) Despite warnings from veterinarians, people love feeding their pets table food.

The Houston Humane Society explains which foods are actually OK to share and which should be considered forbidden for the sake of the animal’s health:

DOGS AND CATS CAN ENJOY THESE TREATS:

  • Carrots
  • Apples
  • White rice
  • Fried egg with no seasoning


DOGS AND CATS SHOULD NOT HAVE:

  • Alcohol
  • Avocados
  • Chocolate
  • Onion
  • Cinnamon
  • Garlic

DOGS SHOULD NEVER EAT:

  • Grapes
  • Raisins

Your pet may get sick immediately or up to days later, and it could be fatal.

Signs that something is toxic to your pet include: weakness, vomiting or trouble breathing.

