PETA faces backlash after calling the word “pet” a derogatory term

(FOX NEWS) — The animal rights organization says calling an animal a “pet” patronizes the animal and people should call them “companions” instead PETA facing backlash after calling the word ‘pet’ derogatory.

The animal rights organization saying we should instead refer to them as ‘animal companions.’

Peta believes referring to an animal as a ‘pet’ reduces it from a being with a personality and emotions to an inanimate object.

Further saying we should see ourselves as their ‘guardians’, as opposed to ‘owners.’

This stance for PETA is not a new one.

In 2018 PETA was mocked for trying to change common phrases like ‘bringing home the bacon’ to ‘bringing home the bagels.’

