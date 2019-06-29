Pet safety for July 4 celebrations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As much fun as fireworks can be around July 4, they are not so much fun for your pets.

Fireworks can be terrifying for dogs and cats.

Christy Fischer, interim executive director at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAM&W), said the first thing pet owners want to do is to bring outdoor dogs inside away from all of the excitement.

“This time of year, we get a lot of reports unfortunately for dogs being hit by cars because they’re just running scared and they’re not paying attention and they run right in front of a moving vehicle,” said Fischer.

She said since fireworks displays do not happen just on July 4, it is best to have a plan to keep your pets safe and comfortable ahead of time.

“There are a lot of options out there if people have pets who are scared of fireworks. Right now, they still have a little bit of time left to consult their veterinarians about getting some sedatives,” Fischer said. “There’s things called thunder shirts for example, which are little sweatshirt-looking clothing pieces that go on the dogs that actually help calm them down. “

She said a small, interior room away from the sounds is best for your pets. You can even play music or leave a tv on for background noise.

Identification is another important step.

“Just in case the worst happens, make sure that your pets are, ideally, microchipped,” Fischer added, “but at least have some form of identification on them. Microchipping is the only 100%, sure-fire, permanent way of identification.”

Microchipping is available to the public any time AAM&W is open for just $10. No appointment is necessary. You just need your pet and a photo ID.

If you are still in the market for a pet, all black dogs and cats six months and older are $20 at the shelter. The adoption fee covers spay or neuter, microchip, vaccines and flea and tick prevention.