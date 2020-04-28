Pet Pantry making changes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Changes are coming to the city’s Pet Pantry.

Officials said the pantry has been very well excepted to the point of causing traffic problems on Thursday, causing them to close it early.

Starting Tuesday, the Pet Pantry will be out at Thompson Park.

“We still have plenty of food to give away. Pet Pantry will be open again tomorrow with modifications implemented to ensure the safety of those participating in Pet Pantry,” said Amarillo City Manager, Jared Miller.

If you are needing food for your pets, you can head to Thompson Park Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The city said there will be signs showing where the pick-up site is.