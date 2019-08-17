Pet adoptions across the High Plains help Clear the Shelters

AMARILLO, TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Three shelters here on the High Plains worked to get dozens of pets adopted during Clear the Shelters.

Clear the Shelters is an annual event that works to get adoptable pets out of their temporary housing, and into their forever homes.

Shelters in Clovis, near Canyon and in Amarillo all got involved, this year.

In Clovis, Cindy’s Hope for Precious Paws held an event at PetSmart, where they had more than 50 cats and dogs for adoption. Cats and dogs were only $100 to adopt, which included their spay or neuter and microchipping.

A non-conventional shelter that is participating, is Dove Creek Equine Rescue near Canyon. They work to rehabilitate horses that have been neglected or abused and re-home them. You can adopt from Dove Creek by applying on their website, or if you do not have the time or space for a horse, you can donate money to cover the cost of care and feed for the animals and go visit them any time you want. They also take volunteers.

In Amarillo, the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society held an adoption event at PetSmart on Soncy, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs and cats are available for a discounted rate, $50 for dogs and $25 for cats. PetSmart even offered a special deal on pet carriers for just more than $5.

If you weren’t able to make it to that but are still looking to adopt a forever friend, they will also have animals available to adopt Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out some of the animals that are available to adopt in Amarillo by watching our Instagram story.