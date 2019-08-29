Suspicious package incident at Pantex over

UPDATE – At 11:10 am, a suspicious package was discovered at Building 16-19, the shipping and receiving facility at the Pantex Plant.

Emergency procedures were immediately put in place, and employees in the area were moved to other site facilities.

Emergency responders and local, county, and state emergency law enforcement responded to the scene, and the incident has been resolved without incident.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials at Pantex, an incident has occurred at the Pantex Plant.

Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC (CNS) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) officials state the incident occurred at 11:10 AM, and while there is response personnel at the scene, there are no confirmed details of the incident at this time.

CNS and NNSA officials are directing response efforts.

Appropriate precautionary protection actions have been initiated for Pantex employees.

We will have more information as it becomes available.



