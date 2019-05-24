Person broke into home and cleaned it

A Massachusetts man is baffled after he says someone broke into his house and cleaned it.

"It's terrifying just to know that somebody was in your house," said Nate Roman.

It happened while Roman and his son were out and about last week, WCVB reported.

"They scrubbed everything, scrubbed everything down, did the shower, did the toilets, all over," said Roman.

Roman said all the beds were made and bedrooms cleaned. They even left souvenirs.

"These toilet paper roses were left on my toilet paper rolls," said Roman.

Roman says the only place that wasn't cleaned was the kitchen. He said nothing was stolen.

Because nothing had been taken, you know other than just being rearranged and cleaned and you know sort of put away and put straight that was the biggest thing," said Roman.

Marlboro, Massachusetts police responded to the home and are taking the complaint very seriously.

"This is still a B and E. It's just a misdemeanor because it's it didn't appear that there was any intent to steal or take anything from the property," said Sgt. Dan Campbell

Roman said his five-year-old son is wondering when they will be back to finish the kitchen.

One theory he came up with is that a cleaning service went to the wrong home, which makes sense given the toilet paper roses. Even so, he changed all the locks to his house.