Perryton man dies in Monday Midland crash, driver arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal rollover crash have been identified by Midland Police.

Officials have identified the driver as Ulices Carranza-Carranza and the passenger as Jose Pena Marquez. Both men are from Perryton, MPD says.

The crash happened just before 5 P.M. on the 2400 block of Loop 250. Police officials say Carranza failed to control his speed and left the road.

Police then say, Marquez was ejected during the rollover and pronounced dead on the scene.

Carranza has since been taken to the Midland County Detention Center on intoxication manslaughter charges.

