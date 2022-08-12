PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Perryton ISD (PISD) announced Friday, that they have now earned an “A” rating as a district according to the Texas Education Agency Accountability Ratings for the 2021-2022 School Year.

According to a PISD news release, after receiving a “C” a few years ago, PISD Superintendent James Mireles gave credit to the hard work of the staff in past years.

“We’ve implemented a lot of professional development over the last couple of years, and we are seeing the results.” said Mireles giving much of the credit to Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Maria Gomez Rocque.

“We are excited and proud of the great strides our teachers and staff made to achieve an “A” rating for Perryton ISD,” Rocque said. The two previous years were “not rated” due to the pandemic. PISD said the last time the district was rated was 2019 when it received a “B” rating.

According to PISD they received a “C” rating the previous year, which was the first year of the A-F accountability. Individual campus ratings were led by Williams Intermediate with an “A” rating. All other campuses earned “B” ratings. This includes Perryton Junior High. They have been on a “school improvement plan” since the last time they were rated in 2019.

Officials said in addition to the grade ratings, each campus earned multiple distinctions, except for Ludi Peña Martin AEC, who were not eligible for distinctions.

Williams Intermediate earned; distinctions in Science, Postsecondary Readiness, and Comparative Closing the Gaps.

Wright Elementary; was recognized for distinctions in Mathematics, Postsecondary Readiness, and

Comparative Closing the Gaps. Perryton Kinder ratings are added in with Wright Elementary.

Perryton High School earned; distinctions in Comparative Academic Growth, Postsecondary Readiness, and

Comparative Closing the Gaps. PJH was recognized in Science and Postsecondary Readiness.