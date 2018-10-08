Perryton ISD Board of Trustees Member Resigns

A Perryton ISD Board Trustee has resigned.

The president of the board of trustees said he received a letter of resignation from Board Trustee Tommy Butler.

Butler was elected on May 5 of this year.

As we reported last week, Butler was investigated by the district for allegedly not living in Ochiltree County.

The board will formally accept his resignation during its meeting on October 25.

The vacancy must be filled within 180 days.