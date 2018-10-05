Perryton ISD Board Member Accused of Not Living Inside the District

A member of the Perryton ISD Board of Trustees has been accused of not living within the district.

According to a press release from PISD Board of Trustees President Monty Kinnard, the member being investigated is Tommy Butler, who was elected in May 2018.

Following the election, Kinnard said it was reported Butler lived in Roberts County, outside of the district.

Kinnard said the district investigated the matter and found contradictory evidence as to wether Butler resided within the boundries of the district. He said the Ochiltree County District Attorney was advised of the matter as, “A school board does not have the authority to decide whether a trustee properly holds office.”

Kinnard said the district will not have any further comment until the court renders judgment.