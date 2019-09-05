People with visible tattoos are more likely to be reckless

A new study revealing people with tattoos that are visible while they're totally clothed are more likely to act impulsively and be reckless.

(FOX NEWS) – People with visible tattoos tend to be more reckless and impulsive than their non-tatted counterparts.

This, according to a new study published in the “Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization.”

Researchers examined over 1,000 people with and without tattoos across Canada.

Study participants were asked whether they would like to receive $1 in the next 18 hours, or if they’d rather wait three weeks and receive $2.50.

Analysts say the three week wait period ultimately offers the largest pay out adding, folks without tattoos figured this out quicker, while those with tattoos answered the question based on their impulses.

Researchers say these findings are not all worrisome, one of the study’s authors says quick thinking can sometimes be good especially in some sports.