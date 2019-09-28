People say farewell to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo by participating in their garage sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo said farewell to its house with a community garage sale Saturday, September, 28.

Items sold at the garage sale went on to benefit the new Ronald McDonald house that will soon be built and take place of the old one.

“We are trying to raise money to build a new house every dollar counts and every donation counts,” Shelley Cunningham, Executive Director of RMHC, explained.

Several showed up to say farewell to the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo.

“We have put out all of our items for a garage sale but we have also rented space so have 5 or 6 other vendors here,” Cunningham said.

Since its opening 36 years ago it has served families who have children with life-threatening illnesses, helping them to have a place to rest while their child receives treatment.

“It’s the end of an era here for Ronald McDonald house here in amarillo but it’s the beginning a very exciting new chapter,” Luke Olliver, Marketing Communications Manager, stated.

Now, it is time to close the doors so that a new house can welcome more families.

“We’ve moved a ton of furniture and we’ve stored all of the furniture and all of the living items that we need for the future house and there were some things in storage closets,” Cunningham said.

Visitors enjoyed food trucks, games, and bounce houses while taking a look at items for sale.

“We’ve got a booth that has all bake sale items and then we have kids bounce house out and they’re letting kids bounce for a donation,” Cunnigham said.

People from all over came to say goodbye to the house, and help bring the nonprofit closer to its 3.5 million dollar goal for a complete renovation.

Representatives said they want others to use what they can not.

“If there’s something somebody needs that you would remove from a home we would love to be able to share or sell those things before the house gets torn down,” Cunningham stated.

Groundbreaking on the new house will soon take place, hopefully by December.

The new house filled with newer features is set to open in the fall of 2020.

For those who missed it this weekend, the garage sale will continue tomorrow as well.

The residents that were living in the house were moved temporarily to a nearby apartment complex.