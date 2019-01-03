Pelosi: No Money For Border Wall

(NBC News) Incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Today Show Thursday Democrats want to end the ongoing government shutdown, but won’t approve one dime to build President Trump’s border wall with Mexico.
President Trump, meanwhile, tweeted he’ll work with Democrats but “there can be no real border security without the wall.”
House Democrats say they’ll approve a plan to fully fund everything except Homeland Security, allowing 30 days of temporary funding there to work out the wall issue.
The Senate, controlled by Republicans, won’t even consider it.
“It’s exactly the kind of proposal you’d expect if the incoming House Democrats were choosing to stage a political sideshow,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
That leaves 800,000 federal workers without paychecks.
