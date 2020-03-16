PCB airport adds cleaning measures as pandemic continues

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport say they have added new cleanliness measures and are monitoring the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that airport staff takes pride in the cleanliness of our facilities.

Also, those who need to make changes to their travel plans are asked to contact their carrier directly.

The full news release is below:

To our passengers and partners,

The world is responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19) that was first detected in China and has now been detected in more than 100 locations internationally, including the United States.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact airports and travel, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) remains committed to the safety and security of our passengers and staff. ECP is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and is in ongoing communication with state and local health officials, airline carriers and other partners to take appropriate measures based on the most recent information.

As we move into the spring break travel season, we will continue to take precautions as directed by health officials and activate the appropriate steps to mitigate any potential impact to the airport and our community. We are committed to responding to this rapidly changing scenario appropriately and will keep passengers, staff and partners fully informed as the situation evolves.

We take pride in the cleanliness of our facilities, and to further strengthen our commitment, ECP has implemented additional measures to keep the Airport clean. We have increased the presence of cleaning staff and are reminding employees to stay home if they feel unwell. Additionally, we have installed hand sanitizer dispensers at numerous locations throughout the Terminal.

Passengers and employees are encouraged to practice healthy hygiene habits such as washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth, and staying home if sick.

ECP’s airline partners have also provided information for travelers, and a listing is shared below:

• American Airlines

• Delta Air Lines

• Southwest Airlines

• United Airlines

Passengers who wish to make a change in their travel should reach out directly to their airline carrier for more information. Contact information for each one of our airline partners can be found at https://www.iflybeaches.com/flights/airlines.

We encourage you to visit the following resources for up-to-date information on how to keep your family and yourself safe. Meanwhile, ECP will continue to monitor the situation and keep our focus on the safety and security of our passengers and employees.

• Florida Department of Health updates on COVID-19

• Information for Travelers on COVID-19

• Guidance for Airlines and Airline Crew

• Florida Department of Health in Bay County updates on COVID-19

We will continue to monitor the ever-changing COVID-19 activity and send out updates as they impact ECP.

Sincerely,

Parker W. McClellan Jr., A.A.E.

Executive Director

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP)









