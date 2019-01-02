Passengers Fall Ill On Frontier Flight

WKYC) Six people were sickened while on a New Year’s Day flight from Cleveland to Tampa.

The Airbus A321, flown by Frontier Airlines, had 226 passengers on board.

Tampa International Airport officials say the six passengers on Flight 1397 were not traveling together, and their primary symptom was vomiting.

The sick individuals were taken off the plane to be evaluated in Tampa.

The rest of the passengers had to wait about an hour before they could deplane, airport officials said.

Cleveland Hopkins Airport is aware of the incident and taking precautions. According to a representative, they are checking the concourse and have closed all of Concourse A’s water fountains until they can be tested as a possible source of the illness.

