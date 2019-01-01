Parmer County Sheriff's Office Looking for Suspects in Allsup's Robbery Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online [ + - ] Video

FARWELL, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Police in Farwell are looking for suspects after a convince store robbery.

Around 5 a.m., Farwell Police said it was reported that two males entered an Allsup's and demanded money. They said a weapon was threatened but not seen.

Officials said cigarettes, lottery tickets, and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Police said the two male suspects are described as early 20s and late 30s. The suspect vehicle is described as a blue minivan with a third suspect inside and left in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the Parmer County Sheriff's Office at 806 481-3303 or the Parmer County Crime Stoppers at 806-481-9178.