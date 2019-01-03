Parmer County Sheriff's Office Looking for Stolen Pickup
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Parmer County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a stolen pickup.
Officials said the farm work pickup was taken in the last week of 2018 from northwestern Parmer County.
The sheriff's office said it may have been loaded onto a trailer when it was taken.
If you have any information on this incident, contact the Parmer County Sheriff's Office at 806 481-3303.
More Stories
-
BEIJING (AP) - China's space agency has posted a photo of a lunar…
-
WACO, Texas (AP) - Geno Auriemma knew that top-ranked UConn couldn't…
-
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - As former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke…