Parmer County Sheriff's Office Looking for Stolen Pickup

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: Parmer County Sheriff's Office

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Parmer County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a stolen pickup.

Officials said the farm work pickup was taken in the last week of 2018 from northwestern Parmer County.

The sheriff's office said it may have been loaded onto a trailer when it was taken.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Parmer County Sheriff's Office at 806 481-3303.