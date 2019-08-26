Parking spot bidding answers city driving stress

Researchers from Tel Aviv University say a bidding algorithm will relieve congestion in popular parking areas in cities.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) – If you live in a large city, you might get tired of circling the block trying find an available parking space.

But researchers at a university say there’s a better to nab the best spot, bid on it.

A team at Tel Aviv University says an algorithm based on supply-and-demand of parking spaces, a bidding process, and a phone app can help ease the congestion and stress of looking for parking places.

The researchers say the algorithm would fill parking spots in less desirable areas, and relieve tie-ups in more popular ones.

They say “adaptive pricing”, drivers who need specific locations to park can do so if they’re willing to pay more.

A smartphone app would keep track of the availability in parking areas and price the spots differently based on demand.

