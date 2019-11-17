PARC hosts art show fundraiser at Herring Hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The PARC is celebrating its annual one-of-a-kind Art Show Fundraiser. One-on-One, presented by Amarillo Family Physicians, was at the historic Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo on November 16.

The rebuilding of downtown Amarillo has been a significant visual of what happens when a community joins together to restore and reform.

The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center is working to help rebuild people, relationships, and our community. Our purpose is to demonstrate the power of redemption.

“The Herring Hotel is the perfect backdrop for what happens at the PARC every day; hope and restoration. We are willing to invest in something that isn’t beautiful yet. We see the beauty in the process,” said Valerie Gooch, Executive Director of the PARC.

One-on-One, featured art created by members of the PARC. There was also live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and Drink of the Night, whiskey and wine pull, and live auction.