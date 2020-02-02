Pantex Regional Science Bowl gives future scientists and engineers a place to test their skills

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Pantex held it’s annual Regional Science Bowl Saturday, January 1, where around 30 teams put their math and science skills to the test for a chance to compete at nationals in Washington D.C.

“We are undefeated at this point and we have about two more steps away from the finals and it’s our wish that we make it that far,” Kim Maki, Coach for Crockett Middle School said.

Middle school students from around the panhandle tested their knowledge at the event they have been preparing for months.

“These students are answering questions that are high school level questions and they have been practicing and studying now since before October. some of them even longer than that,” Darla Fish, community and education outreach at Pantex, stated.

Two competing teams are placed in a room where they are asked questions often learned in STEM programs at school.

“One team member may be the best in math and one may be the best in science so they all just kind of work as a team,” Fish stated.

Each student on the team has a specialty and they work with their teammates to come up with the answer before their time is out.

Coaches say every student, volunteer, coach, and parent is vital to the team’s success and helps to shape the future engineers and scientists of the future.

This year’s first-place winners were Hutchinson Green from Lubbock, Crockett Black in second place, and Bushland Black in third place.