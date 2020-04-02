Panola County confirms 2nd case of COVID-19

by: Sue Necessary

Posted: / Updated:

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Only hours after reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Panola County added a second case to its tally.

Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones confirmed the second case Tuesday evening.

The case brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Texas to 97.

Civic and health officials urge the public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve of infection with the following steps:

  • Clean your hands often
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.
  • If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
  • To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.
  • Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.
  • Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
  • Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)
  • Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.
  • Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.

For more information about COVID-19, see the following websites:

