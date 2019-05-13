Panhandle Wild Hogs Hosting 'Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride'
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Blaze coffee benefit ride
Carson County AG Barn in Panhandle
Saturday, may 18, 2019 at 8 am – 3 pm
All proceeds benefit Coffee Memorial Blood Center
Door prizes, t-shirt and meal
We fight crime and saves lives...100% of all proceeds and donations go to coffee memorial blood center and due to the generosity of our riders and followers we have raised over $50,000! Thank you for riding with us in the past, and looking forward to many future rides!
