Panhandle Wild Hogs Hosting 'Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride'

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Blaze coffee benefit ride

Carson County AG Barn in Panhandle

Saturday, may 18, 2019 at 8 am – 3 pm

All proceeds benefit Coffee Memorial Blood Center

Door prizes, t-shirt and meal

We fight crime and saves lives...100% of all proceeds and donations go to coffee memorial blood center and due to the generosity of our riders and followers we have raised over $50,000! Thank you for riding with us in the past, and looking forward to many future rides!