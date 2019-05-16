Panhandle Wild Hogs host “Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride”

The Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride is put on by the Panhandle Wild Hogs. The ride started in memory of Terry Coffee’s son, Blaze, after he lost his life in an industrial accident at the age of 20. This is the 8th Annual Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride with all the proceeds benefitting Coffee Memorial.

Last year’s and this year’s proceeds are going towards a new bloodmobile.

The Panhandle Wild Hogs have given Coffee Memorial over $50,000 to help area patients.

This year’s ride is on Saturday, May 18 at the Carson County Ag Barn in Panhandle, Texas. The first bike out at 9 a.m. and the last bike out at 10 a.m. Cost is $25 per rider which gets riders a long-sleeved t-shirt, a can koozie, a hamburger lunch and an entry for some great door prizes. Raffle tickets are also available for additional prizes. For more info call 806-336-9945 or like Panhandle Wild Hogs on Facebook.