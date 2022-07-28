AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from The City of Amarillo and The Panhandle Community Services joined together to create Panhandle Rides (PR).

According to a Panhandle Rides press release, PR is a resident resource tool that offers free rides within the Texas Panhandle covering 26 counties.

PR said riders can use these services for Amarillo fixed routes, free rides to COVID testing, antibody treatment, and vaccination clinics, in addition to rides to medical or other appointments in outlying areas. Officials also add senior citizens who need rides to doctor’s appointments or other important events can even schedule a curb-to-curb ride within the upper Texas panhandle counties.

“Finding transportation can be difficult, and even more difficult for older adults or those with disabilities that need an accessible trip. The website PanhandleRides.com, is a collaborative effort designed to be a one-stop-shop for transportation resources in the Texas Panhandle to improve visibility and access to our current transportation system,” said Sundee Rossi, Director of the Area Agency on Aging. “I am excited about the website and believe that it will serve as the most current and user-friendly option for individuals, social service agencies, and caregivers to find transportation to best meet their needs.”

Panhandle Rides said on its website residents can find rides to nearly anywhere they want to go within the top 26 Texas panhandle counties. officials said Transportation includes fixed routes, demand service, and rides for ADA riders needing additional mobility assistance.

“The new website for Panhandle Rides is going to be a helpful tool that we can use at Amarillo College to help our students access information on the public transportation system in the Panhandle. The website is user-friendly and easy to navigate,” said Jordan Herrera, Director of Social Services, Amarillo College

For more information on the Panhandle Rides Transit Collaborative, visit here.