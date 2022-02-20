AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Defendants with qualifying mental health diagnoses in the Panhandle have an option other than serving jail time after committing a crime. Now, they can break the cycle.

Earlier this year, the Panhandle Regional Problem Solving Court was given approval from the Texas Office of Court Administration, meaning the court can apply for grants and serve the region.

The program was born after 47th District Attorney Randall Sims‘ cousin was arrested and released from the Potter County Jail without the medication she needed.

“She went off the deep end bad, she went off bad and she needed a lot of medications,” said Sims. “Somebody’s got to do something because they’re walking out the door with nothing.”

For the past six years, Sims’ office worked with offenders who qualified to get the help they need through Texas Panhandle Centers (TPC).

The program was successful, with a 70% graduation rate.

“Some folks don’t need to go to jail. They need help, and that’s what this is built behind,” Sims added.

Now, the DA’s office only decides who qualifies for the Problem Solving Court.

“Once the defendant is accepted into my court, their criminal case is stayed,” said Judge Matt Hand, who presides over the Problem Solving Court. “And as long as they comply with their treatment plans and complete the requirements, my court, at the end of their time in my court, they graduate and the criminal charges are dismissed. So they don’t have a criminal record for that event.”

The court operates out of the Potter County Court at Law #2.

“I’m the ultimate accountability coach, because not only do I encourage them to comply with their plans and do what they need to do to get better, I can send them to jail if they don’t,” said Judge Hand.

Lisa Ricketson, a licensed professional counselor who works with inmates at the Potter County Jail, said they often see the same people back behind bars.

“This just provides them more support,” Ricketson said of the Problem Solving Court program. “So, if they need to get into TPC services, or they need vocational help, or housing, or maybe even drug rehab counseling, or mental health counseling, and that will be something that’s addressed by the court.”

Ricketson said defendants are connected with necessary resources to succeed, including stabilizing medication.

“That can make a huge difference in somebody’s life. So they are able to be productive. They’re not self-medicating. They’re dealing with those issues that they’ve been avoiding their whole life that have been causing them problems,” she added.

Judge Hand said, “Our hope is if we can get them stable, and in a better place, we break the cycle and they don’t come back, meaning that we’re not keeping them in jail.”

According to Judge Hand, the program reduces the jail population and the crime rate.

“We allow these people to move on with their life,” he said. “They’re not losing their jobs and not losing their homes and it’s really a win-win for the taxpayers, the defendant justice system, and it’s a great opportunity.”

The Potter County Commissioners Court passed a resolution to start the process of the problem solving court becoming a recognized specialty court last year.

It joins the county’s two other recognized specialty courts, including the Potter-Randall County Drug Court and the Panhandle Regional Veterans Treatment Court.