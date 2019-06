Panhandle Pride talks about their Weekend Festival

COME JOIN US THIS YEAR AT MEMORIAL PARK ON SUNDAY, JUNE 23, 2019, NOON – 6 P.M., FOR THE ANNUAL FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMMUNITY EVENT: 2019 PANHANDLE PRIDE FESTIVAL AND CELEBRATION!

BRING YOUR FAMILY AND YOUR DOGS, BRING YOUR LAWN CHAIRS AND SUNSCREEN, WEAR YOUR PRIDE COLORS, EAT SOME GREAT FOOD, HANG OUT WITH YOUR FRIENDS, MEET SOME NEW AWESOME PEOPLE, AND LISTEN TO SOME GREAT LOCAL TALENT.

THIS YEAR’S STAGE ENTERTAINMENT LINE-UP: AMY COFFMAN, RUFF COBB, LADY LUCK, DRAG SHOW, DJ JAVIER CHAPARRO, AND PINKRHINOS MUSIC

MANY ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS OF ALL AGES! FREE MOM HUGS! 2019 PANHANDLE PRIDE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT! AMARILLO PUBLIC LIBRARY WILL BE HOSTING STORY TIMES AND MOVE & GROOVE IN THE GAZEBO! GOHARD DANCE & FITNESS WILL HAVE YOGA BY JENYASA, AND COUNTRY SWING, BACHATA, AND SALSA DANCE MINI-WORKSHOPS BY JACOB MANN! DOGGIE HYDRATION STATION AND COOLING POOL HOSTED BY BARK AVENUE PET STYLING! CITY OF AMARILLO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT WILL BE OFFERING FREE AND CONFIDENTIAL ON-SITE HIV AND SYPHILIS TESTING IN THEIR MOBILE UNIT! FREE PRIDE TSHIRTS FOR THOSE WHO TEST! MANY OF OUR FAVORITE VENDORS ARE RETURNING, AND MANY NEW VENDORS WILL BE JOINING US!

WE HOLD THE PICNIC AT THE PARK SO THAT IT IS AVAILABLE TO ANYBODY WHO WISHES TO ATTEND. NO GATES, NO FENCES, NO ENTRANCE FEES. YES, FREE ADMISSION. EVERY AGE GROUP AND SECTOR OF THE COMMUNITY IS REPRESENTED AT THE FESTIVAL. IN ADDITION, PANHANDLE PRIDE INC. CONTINUES TO GROW TO INCLUDE MORE PEOPLE, MORE BUSINESSES, AND MORE ORGANIZATIONS FROM THE ENTIRE TEXAS PANHANDLE, TO CREATE A COMMUNITY NETWORK.

2019 PRIDE MONTH EVENTS:

JUNE 20: PRIDE PAINT NIGHT, 7 PM, 2740 ART AND APPAREL

JUNE 23: 2019 PANHANDLE PRIDE FESTIVAL AND CELEBRATION, NOON – 6 P.M., MEMORIAL PARK, S WASHINGTON STREET, AMARILLO, TX

POST-FESTIVAL EVENTS:

JUNE 29: PRIDE NIGHT AT TEXAS! OUTDOOR MUSICAL

JUNE 30: PASS THE “T” BRUNCH, 11AM – 3PM, HOSTED BY OFF THE HOOK SEAFOOD, 626 S POLK, AMARILLO, TX, ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS