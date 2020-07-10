Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum showcases new exhibition of aerial photographs of the Panhandle

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is getting ready to showcase the High Plains in a whole new way. Aerial photographs taken by photographer Paul Chaplo will be premiering in an exhibition at the museum.

“The exhibition will have 36 large photographs in it but he’s also producing a book around this same time from Texas A&M University’s Press that’s going to have 138 photographs in it,” Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Communications and Marketing Director Stephanie Price said.

Price said she hopes this exhibition will give a new appreciation to photography.

“Photography is an incredibly important art and Paul’s photographs are stunning. I think people can learn a lot about a little bit in their backyard,” Price explained.

According to Price, the “Amarillo Flights: Aerial Views of Llano Estacado Country” is worth the visit even if it is only for a limited time.

“I think it will be cool absolutely … to have it start here but go many other places as well to show the beauty of our land. You know, people see it as this flat, kind of yellow place, but when you get up in these aerial photographs is absolutely stunning,” Price explained.

The museum is taking precautions due to COVID-19 and following state guidelines. They say this visit may be a little different than what people are used to but it is to ensure the health and safety of their visitors.

Everyone who enters the museum must wear a mask and as far as ticket sales, the museum is trying to stay hands-off if possible.

“The best thing to do is to buy tickets online. It makes for a touchless entry, you don’t have to hand any money over to the front desk or anything like that,” Price said.

The event will begin on July 17 and end on January 23.

More from MyHighPlains.com: