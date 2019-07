On Saturday, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is hosting Dino Day. The event starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Children will be able to excavate a dig site on the East Lawn of the PPHM. They will be able to make fossils, see live animals and more.

Dino Day, held in celebration of Archeology Month, is for kids and kids-at-heart. There will be a discounted $5 admission for everyone from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.