Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosting summer camp

Summer is here and Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is excited to host their second annual boulders, brands, and bones summer camp for 7-11-year-olds, June 25-28, 2019.

Campers will be exploring topics like panhandle heritage, taking a deeper look at all the different cultures that make the panhandle region unique. Campers will get a visit from the Wild Hanburys who are bringing their reptiles to talk about their prehistoric ancestors during dinosaur day. Camp will conclude with a hike through Palo Duro Canyon on Friday where children will learn from a real geologist about the canyon.

“One of the best things about boulders, brands, and bones is kids get to spend the morning immersed in a fun hands-on interactive environment while learning all about the history that surrounds them,” said Heather Friemel, associate director of finance and outreach. “Camp allows kids to see how history, geology, paleontology, and many more things are applied in a real-world setting.”

Each camper will receive a free Boulders, Brands, and Bones camp t-shirt to wear the last day in Palo Duro Canyon.

Children need to come dressed to play since camp will include activities both inside and outside and on uneven surfaces.

Friemel continued by saying, “Our goal is to inspire future generations by demonstrating how fun learning can be even when you grow up. Whether their interest lies in art, history, or science; PPHM is the only place in the Texas panhandle where they can experience all of those topics under one roof. If we can spark a kid’s interest and foster that with fun, the realworld application then we are doing our part to help them be successful.”

Cost is $75 for PPHM members and $95 for PPHMnonmembers per child for the week.

Space is limited, so go to panhandleplains.org/summercamp or call the education department at (806) 651-2249 to reserve your child’s spot today!