Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosting ‘Night at PPHM’ tonight

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will be hosting the crowd favorite Night at PPHM, for one night only from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7.

Role players and storytellers will bring PPHM to life to show visitors what life was like on the Panhandle-Plains during several decades in history.

“Night at PPHM is an event where families can come and experience PPHM in the dark!” said Samantha Biffle, Programs Coordinator. “Visitors should come to Night at PPHM because it’s truly unique. Only one night a year can you really get to experience PPHM at night and the costumed characters really bring the building to life.”

Bring your family and flashlights to enjoy PPHM after dark. Cost is $10 for adults and PPHM members, $5 for kids 4-12 and free for kids under 4. Tickets will be sold at the door.

