Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum gets grant from Humanities Texas

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum was able to bring its exhibits to people at home while businesses were closed in Texas thanks to a grant from Humanities Texas.

With that grant, museum officials said it created new programs and engaged audiences across the High Plains, state, and country.

One of the programs created was bringing the museum experience into people’s homes with daily social media posts and videos.

They did not say specifically how much the museum got, but in total Humanities Texas awarded more than $1.1 million to 198 non-profits across the state this summer.