Panhandle in need of host families for foreign exchange students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “It’s a great opportunity for families to learn about another country but not have to leave the comfort of their own home, ” said Shelia Touchstone, Council on International Education Exchange Area Coordinator.

The Council on International Education Exchange helps connect host families with foreign exchange students here in the Texas panhandle.

“They come with a desire to learn about the United States. The history, the culture, they want to see what the U.S. educational system is about, ” said Touchstone.

But there’s a need for host families in the area as several exchange students have requested Texas as where they would like to receive their education.

Some of the biggest reasons as to why there’s not many that are willing to host, is time and money.

“All they have to do is provide a place for them to sleep, a quiet place for them to study because that’s why they’re here is for education, provide them with meals. They come with their own spending money so you don’t have to worry about that. They come here with their own health insurance, so you don’t have to worry about that, ” said Touchstone.

Those that have hosted say the students start out as just students but end up becoming much more.

“You have an application and you kind of know what kind of people they are, what their likes are but they come into your home and you really know what they are as people and get to know them. They become siblings with your children and your children, ” said Brenda Davis, former host of foreign-exchange students.

For more information on becoming a host family:https://www.ciee.org/