Panhandle Humane Society hosts weekend adoptions

For shelters and rescues summer often brings in more puppies and kittens.

Panhandle Humane Society held its weekend adoptions hoping to find new foster homes, and forever homes for rescued cats and dogs, especially after fireworks this past week.

Dogs and cats were lined up in hopes to find potential families to take them in.

During the summer shelters usually, experience a rise in puppies and kittens being brought in.

A box of puppies arrived while the adoption was taking place, something volunteers said is all too common.

Despite the high numbers coming in volunteers said adoptions seem to be going well.

“We have a lot of success and this is our puppy and kitten season,” Debra Gardner, a volunteer, stated.

Aside from summer litters, the Fourth of July’s fireworks scared a few animals out of their homes, some of which have made their way to PHS.

“We do have a chip reader so if you happen to find a dog that you’ve seen running loose we do have a chip reader so you can bring them up here and we can scan them for you,” Gardner explained.

Gardner said she has seen many successful adoptions take place but not before finding a foster first.

“We’re always looking for new fosters. We have to have a foster first before we can accept a dog,” Gardner said.

Volunteers said the hard work they put in is worth it after seeing many people have succeeded in finding a match for them.

“Older people that have just cried because they’re lonely or little children because they’ve gotten their first animal and are excited,” Gardner said.

So far PHS has more than 100 animals in foster homes. Volunteers want o to remind people there are always new ones needed.

When adopting, volunteers ask that you research the breed of cat or dog you are getting to better understand the lifestyle needed for both you and your future furry friend.

Adoption fees for dogs are $150 and for cats, they are $120.

Volunteers ask that if you cannot give your time to adopt or foster, to consider donating supplies like towels and newspapers.

The adoptions take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at PetSmart.