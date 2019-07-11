Panhandle Community Services holds “Conversation on Poverty” across the Panhandle

Panhandle Community Services held a “Conversation on Poverty” across the entire Texas Panhandle.

“We’re trying to figure out what it is that they think are the poverty issues. What do they think can alleviate it that and how do we go about doing so,” said Mary Twitty, Director of Family Services for Panhandle Community Services.

Twitty says they not only wanted to inform those in attendance, but hear their valuable feedback.

“I heard a lot here today that people think jobs is a big issue, health care was a big issue. They talked about the need for education and training as well as training as well as transportation and child care as contributing factors to those, ” said Twitty.

Twitty also heard about possible solutions on the matter.

“There was some discussion about working with kids. There’s also some discussion about trades and how important trades are to helping people find good quality jobs, ” said Twitty.

The reason they had this conversation in each community is because each one has different needs and issues.

“Our financial, economic and medical center is here, so Amarillo is a little bit different than the rest of the region but it still has poor people. So we have to figure out what works here in Amarillo, what will work in Hall County, what will work in Dalhart, ” said Twitty.

Which is their overall goal, to try and bring down the number of those living in poverty.

“If we don’t ask people that need the service, we will never know what they need. That’s why we want to go to as many different communities as we could and say what do you need here,” said Twitty.