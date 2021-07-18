Panhandle Breast Health hosts “Pitch For a Purpose Cornhole Tournament”, supporting area breast health services

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Breast Health’s “Pitch For a Purpose Cornhole Tournament” was held at Elks Lodge today.

All of the proceeds go toward Panhandle Breast Health, and stays in our community.

“Today’s a good day. I’m just glad to see all these people turnout,” said Kenneth Gomez, Board Member of Panhandle Breast Health. “Hopefully we’ll be able to do this every year and get bigger and bigger turnouts and raise more and more money for panhandle breast health. Today’s a perfect day. A little warm but we’ve got a little breeze so its going to work out pretty good. “

Panhandle Breast Health provides education, support and greater access to breast health services in the Texas Panhandle.