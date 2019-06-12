Pamper’s, John Legend, and Koala Kare providing 5,000 changing tables for public restrooms

Pampers is hoping to help dad’s do diapers on the go.

The diaper manufacturer is partnering with John Legend and Koala Kare for their hashtag ‘love the change’ campaign.

The goal: To provide 5,000 changing tables for men’s restrooms.

Pampers says that their research shows 9 out of 10 dads have used a public restroom lacking a baby changing table.

Singer, songwriter, and dad of two John Legend is hoping to change that, pun intended.

The campaign aims to have the changing tables in public restrooms in high-need locations across the United States and Canada by 2021.

Pamper’s says the first 500 locations have already been identified and installation is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.