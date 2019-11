PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Pampa woman has pleaded guilty to sending obscene material to multiple children younger than 16-years-old.

Sarah Gosselin faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Court records say Gosselin added multiple boys younger than 16 on Snapchat and sent them nude photographs of herself.

Gosselin also allegedly invited those victims to stay the night with her son.